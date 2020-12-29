The Aitkin School Board decided at its regular meeting Dec. 21 that students in grades 4-12 would return to school Jan. 5.
The vote was 4-2, with Noel Bailey not at that part of the meeting. The two dissenting votes were John Chute and Cindi Hills.
Aitkin Schools grades 4-12 have been in distance learning since Nov. 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with grades preK-3 still at Rippleside Elementary in person.
The discussion at the Dec. 21 meeting started with Superinteindent Dan Stifter saying the district would likely be able to return earlier than the original Jan. 18 estimate.
Stifter initially pitched the idea of students in grades 4-12 returning on Jan. 11. While final details on the state of Minnesota “return to school” order set for Jan. 18 are up in the air, Stifter said schools can return sooner if they present a plan to the state.
Those plans, he said, are essentially a formality. However, with the new state order, there will be some changes for protection. Stifter said over the weekend that nothing is final.
However, once discussion began on the date of return, there were several opinions. Both board chair Cindi Hills and board member John Chute thought that since teachers had been told Jan. 18, they should have that time to prepare, and also to see how holiday travel affected tbe COVID-19 numbers.
On the other end of the spectrum, board member Joe Ryan then made a motion to return to school Jan. 4, saying that it was time students were back in school.
“Most of the people that we’ve talked to want our kids to come back to school,” Ryan said. “It has been deemed safe by all levels, with the exception of the brilliant governor of Minnesota.”
Another board member pointed out that there are some schools that never left in-person learning, like Hill City in Aitkin County.
The early return led to a discussion about whether staff would be ready, as they had initially been preparing for Jan. 18. Hills said teachers might end up working over the holiday break because of the late change, as the winter break was scheduled to begin Dec. 22.
“We’re essentially not giving anyone any notice,” said Hills, with Stifter adding that having all students come back wasn’t as easy as flipping a switch.
Ryan then asked, “Why are we discussing what should be a rolling plan to get back into school?” He added that teachers now have the benefits of technology, and the transition should be smooth.
That eventually led to a discussion of how to let teachers prepare and whether they would have to work over the holiday.
Vice chair Dennis Hasskamp said that he thought teachers would be ready on Jan. 4 and added that with the small community and the broadcast of the meeting, everyone would know about the change anyhow.
Hills said that teachers had already been asked to donate enough time without having to make another change “at the 11th hour.”
After floating the idea, the board voted to allow for an in-service/teacher work day Jan. 4, with students returning Jan. 5.
Sitting in on the meeting were Dr. David Taylor of Riverwood Healthcare, and a member of the Aitkin County Public Health team.
Taylor did say he had expected a surge from the Thanksgiving holiday that Aitkin County had not gotten, even if the rest of the state and country had.
Also at the meeting:
• The board approved up to 10 days leave for staff members who are either diagnosed with COVID-19 or have to quarantine.
The leave was part of a state mandate set to expire Dec. 31, and the board unanimously approved to continue the policy through Jan. 11 and then reevaluate.
• The board also approved the 2020 payable, 2021 tax levy, at $1.75 million.
The district will balance the budget this year with the use of fund balance, and then plan to go out for another capital projects levy.
The board voted to put the second CPL on the Aug. 11 ballot, and use the months in between to educate the public after concerns were raised that the public didn’t understand the nature of CPL or its amount the first time.
The CPL being proposed is for $500,000 each year for 10 years, so the district can continue to fund everything at its current level as well as purchase new buses.
Editor’s note: The article in the Dec. 9 edition of the Aitkin Independent Age listed the cost of a new school bus at $250,000.
That number is indicative of replacing two buses. The actual cost per bus is now estimated at between $90,000-$100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.