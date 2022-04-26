Aitkin Secondary School advances to State economics competition

Aitkin Secondary School advanced to the State Economics Challenge competition after 82 teams of students excelled in a series of tests in microeconomics, macroeconomics and international economics and current events.
The four students representing the school, along with their coach, social studies teacher Scott Miller, will compete against other high schools in the championship held virtually at the end of April.
The team from Aitkin Secondary School competed in the Joan Robinson division of the Minnesota Economics Challenge. The Joan Robinson division is for students in any level of economics course at a school with a total enrollment of 600 or fewer students in grades 9-12. The students, along with other teams, qualified for the state championship using online tests due to ongoing concerns about public health and exposure.
The Economics Challenge program is the flagship program from the Minnesota Council on Economic Education providing students from across the state an opportunity to demonstrate economic understanding and reasoning skills. Each year, more than 300 high school students from around Minnesota compete in regional competitions to qualify for the state championship, this year held virtually in April.
In total, 303 students from 18 schools across Minnesota participated in the Regional Economics Challenge. Participants in the regional round of the competition are Duluth, Great Plains (Moorhead Area), Heartland (St. Cloud area), Southern, Twin Cities and Urban (Twin Cities schools with FRL and POC percentages 60% or higher).
The 2022 Economics Challenge program is made possible through the support of Piper Sandler Co. and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. The National Economics Challenge is supported by the Council for Economic Education.
Established in 1961, the Minnesota Council on Economic Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based at the University of Minnesota. The mission of the council is to equip Minnesotans with the economic and personal financial understanding needed to succeed in today’s complex economy. The council is an affiliate of the national Council for Economic Education, nationally recognized for its work in teacher training and student engagement. Learn more: mcee.umn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.