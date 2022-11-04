Brian Leiginger was present as a new board member at the regular meeting of the Aitkin School Board held Oct. 24. Board member Joe Ryan was absent.
The meeting began with a presentation by Assessment Coordinator/ Title I instructor, Kathleen Christy about trends in MCA/MTAS scores in the district. (See related story on this page.)
COACHING STAFF
The following coaches were approved (board member Cindi Hills abstained): Larry Liljenquist, head wrestling coach; Greg Hills, assistant wrestling coach; Keith Larson, junior high wrestling coach; Nathan Rom, junior high wrestling coach; Scott Stanfield, head boys basketball coach; Daryl Smith, assistant boys basketball co-coach; Greg A. Hills, assistant boys basketball co-coach; Ben Schwarz, c-squad boys basketball coach; Garrett Lee, junior high boys basketball coach; Kaija Davies, assistant girls basketball coach; Justice Ramos, assistant dance co-coach; Chelsi Wagner, assistant dance co-coach.
NEW HIRES/ RESIGNATIONS
Gary Blake will be performing co-set design duties and will be the musical assistant along with Loren Vonasek. Holli Orpin was hired as a preschool teacher and Nataly Lochner as ECFE, Kids Club, Community Education, both for the 2022-2023 school year.
Scott Sherman resigned the position of van rider and Rob Williams resigned as girls basketball head coach.
Contracts approved were: Lara Parkin’s revised contract, community education, Kids Club and Aitkin Children’s Center coordinator; Jason Roos, technology coordinator; Terry Dox, food service director and high school head cook.
Rebecca May was approved as a music technician.
COMMITTEE UPDATES
The Insurance Committee meeting was held Sept. 27. “Our rates are going to increase roughly 6% for all employee groups. It really won’t impact the budget, it will impact paychecks”, said Aitkin School Superintendent Dan Stifter.
School Board member Kevin Hoge gave an Agriculture Committee meeting update.
The new ag instructor, Rocco DiPalo, was in attendance to present his plans to the committee. “It was a good introduction,” said Stifter. Hoge added, “We’re looking for a few more members in specific fields.” Leitinger volunteered to be a part of the ag committee.
Hoge also updated on the Parent Advisory Committee meeting and Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO).
PRINCIPAL REPORTS
Rippleside Elementary School Principal Andy Dokken talked about the recent family fun night event.
“We had about 150 guests. The Bakken Museum put on a really cool show. The feedback that we got from families was really good.”
Dokken also spoke about the Rippleside Student Council activities, “This past Tuesday, the council met with representatives from Northern Lakes Rescue.” The council held a dance asking for pet items from students for admission. The items will be donated to the rescue.
“On Nov. 5, our wall of heroes is going up honoring past and present members of the military,” continued Dokken.
Last week the sixth graders were at Long Lake Conservation Center. “Students from Aitkin County Schools were able to stay overnight, the kids had a blast.”
DeMars said, “We had homecoming in October and had a really good time. The student council and advisor Amanda Steffens, planned the week-long event. There was an
open lunch with food trucks available where the students could eat and just hang out.” Hills responded, “That was a really big hit.”
DeMars continued, “We just celebrated our students of the month during homecoming week. Behavior referrals are down 29.7% from the same time last year. The eighth annual college ‘appathon’ was held. Most of the Minnesota colleges are free to apply in October. We are planning a Veteran’s Day breakfast (8:45 a.m.) and program (9:30 a.m.) on Thursday, Nov. 10. A band concert will be held Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.”
DeMars talked about a work-based learning program where students can go out into the community to businesses that have partnered with the school and gain experience and credit.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
During Stifter’s report, he gave an enrollment update, “We are down 26 kids from last year at this time.
“We have (Curriculum Review Plan) meetings this week. The committees have community members but math could use more community involvement.” Board Chair Noel Bailey will attend the Social Emotional Learning meeting.
As far as the superintendent evaluation, Stifter asked, “What does the board want to do? He said he would prefer to do one (evaluation) before the new board comes on. The board will conduct the evaluation in November.
Stifter told the board about emails that have to be redacted. Redacted means to censor for legal or security purposes. He said, “2,228 emails have to go to the attorney for redaction. For example, any student transfers that come in with the word race or gender on the form, those are all pulled because they fit the criteria so then those forms have to be a part of the data request and then the private information needs to be redacted.”
SECURITY CAMERAS
Types of security cameras and the equipment necessary to use them and costs for installation was discussed.
Stifter asked the board if they wanted to have a camera in every classroom. Hills said, “Just to give the history for people who are watching and may not know, we had a member from the community anonymously pose the question of what would the cost be because that person was interested in perhaps donating or getting donations for it.”
Aitkin resident, Jennifer Cummings said, “I was the one who brought the question to the board, I’m not the person with the money. The question was, would the board be in favor of doing that or not in favor of doing that? This person was not asking for an estimate of the cost, they were asking for the board’s feelings on the subject.”
Bailey asked, “Has anyone ever heard of the movie 1984?” “I don’t like the idea of cameras in the classroom, I wouldn’t want to teach under those circumstances.”
Hills asked, “What sort of data privacy issues are there with that?” Stifter said, “Data privacy comes into play with who views it. It would be similar to what our current security cameras are. A few administrators have access to view those.”
Houser expressed what she described as cultural concerns, “We have micro cultures within our larger culture that have issues with being on film and having children on film whether it’s video or camera or what have you. We need to be sensitive to that.”
“So, the cameras we have currently, they couldn’t be on either?” asked Janzen. “I’m not disagreeing with you (Houser), what I’m saying though is we’ve had those cameras forever and it hasn’t been an issue.”
Houser responded, “I think we should dig a little deeper. Was the question actually: would we be amenable to doing this or is there someone who’s willing to fund it and wants to put this in our school district? Those are two different issues.”
“We currently have bus cameras,” said Janzen. “Every government center, the one across the street, even city hall has cameras. I guess I don’t understand the argument against it other than the cost. More and more schools across the nation have them for safety.” Bailey added, “If they are only looked at when an incident takes place, I’d go along with that.”
Stifter asked about down the road if the system needed repair or replacement. “We may be in a different situation then too,” said Janzen. “We started with an officer in our schools funded by the city and then it was on our shoulders to do it and here we are without.”
Hills said, “I think it’s more than just tonight. I think part of it is probably exploring with the person who was interested in perhaps funding it to find out what their scope and level of engagement is. I think there needs to be a feedback period from parents and staff and community members, students. We know that in just a couple of months, three of us are not going to be at this table so I think there is feedback that we need to get from people who will be sitting at this table.”
Stifter will find out more information concerning the anonymous request.
OTHER BUSINESS
No visitors wanting to comment were present. Janzen said, “At the last meeting we agreed for a 6 p.m. town hall type meeting, we just wanted to make sure to give that announcement moving forward.” This will take place before the next meeting of the school board. Houser said that on regular board meeting evenings she would not be able to be in attendance at 6 p.m. due to a prior engagement.
Aitkin Alternative School’s handbook was approved. High School Principal Lisa DeMars said it was pretty much the same as last year.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
A work session was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14.
A date was set to canvass results of the General Election, Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 a.m.
Nov. 16, 2022, Board Work Session, 6:30, AHS Media Center
Nov. 21, 2022, School Board Meeting, 6:30, AHS Media Center
Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school-board.html. To view this particular meeting online, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4a5-HNZi_o&list=PLVjDwb-LoAMhTp3nC1YhV7lJivLvZ7SKW&index=54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.