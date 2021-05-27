The Aitkin School Board was scheduled Monday night to set the amount it would ask for in its second attempt at a capital projects levy (CPL).
The board discussed potential amounts – and how much it actually needed to balance the budget – at its May 17 monthly meeting. The district will need more than $800,000 just to cover the deficit it is looking at in the 2021-22 budget.
A special meeting was scheduled for Monday evening to set the amount. The board is hoping to put the vote for the CPL on the November election ballot.
The district is facing several issues, including declining enrollment and cuts in state aid. In the meantime, costs have risen and the district has to fund its bus fleet, technology and school maintenance.
The district managed to avoid some teacher cuts by use of federal CARES Act and ESSER funding, the first of a handful of teacher cuts was approved at the May 17 meeting – science teacher Dan Athman, who was bumped down the seniority list after announced cuts at the grade school level.
The district still has not announced the results of the other staff cuts, as it tries to determine who is coming back and the resulting seniority list for remaining teachers.
Superintendent Dan Stifter asked Aitkin School Business Manager Heather Hipp to explain the numbers at the meeting. Hipp went on to say that, factoring in a 2% increase in costs across the board, the district is looking at an $808,000 deficit.
Stifter also said that he thought asking for between $850,000 and $900,000 a year for 10 years in the CPL would be recommended.
Ehlers had only done estimates on the average annual property tax increase through $700,000 for the CPL. For that amount, the increase would be $56 annually for a $175,000 home – up about $16 from the amount quoted for a $500,000 CPL.
“It’s just the harsh reality of where we’re at,” said Stifter, who went on to point out the loss of revenue due to declining enrollment and from state aid.
Stifter added that he recognizes the community is still upset about the purchase of land for a new school, but even if the district was to sell the land for what it paid – about $750,000 – that would not cover even one year’s worth of a deficit.
The board agreed that it and members of the district will have to get the word out regarding the CPL.
As a result, Aitkin School put in place a phone line for questions in the last week. Call 218-927-7180 and share thoughts, questions and concerns about the upcoming Capital Projects Levy.
If your call is not answered, please leave your name and number and someone will return your call within 24 hours or if it is on a Friday or over the weekend, by the next Monday.
In other action at the board meeting:
• Numerous resignations were accepted, including Kelly Blake as choral director and one-act play director, Andrea Zasmeta as assistant coach for the All Starz dance team, alternative school principal Gary Blake and alternative school teacher Scott Sherman and Aitkin High School special education teacher Alaine Sandberg.
• Announced hirings included Kelly Sue Jelencich-Klein, Chesna Siegford and Sue Peterson as special education teachers, Dan Krueger as a business education teacher, Cara Samuelson as a title teacher and Robert Blume as a mechanic.
• The board also approved raising sports fees and season pass/family max costs.
The cost for grades 9-12 in all sports is $120 a sport, with grades 7-8 at $60. The maximum per-family cost for activities was raised from $400 a year to $500.
Season passes were raised from $85 to $150 for a family pass, from $50 to $100 for an adult pass and from $40 to $50 for a student pass. Senior passes remained at $50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.