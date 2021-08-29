If there is a frequent worry for school bus drivers, it is that other drivers will not obey the rules of the road – specifically, the flashing red lights and the stop sign when a bus is stopped.
“It’s a big worry, especially when you’ve got the younger kids just learning to ride a school bus,” said Michelle Alcox-Larson, the new transportation supervisor at Aitkin Schools. “If you get them where they’re not trained, or have as many years of training ... it’s a huge worry.”
Now, Aitkin’s buses are getting some new technology that might help alleviate some of the concern. New stop arms on the buses from the bus dealer and from Safety Connections have been installed on six buses, with a seventh on the way.
The new arms are now 6 feet in length, and go behind the tradition 2-foot arms on each bus.
Alcox-Larson said it’s a relief to have added equipment, because the so-called “stop arm violations” have been increasing in frequency.
“We’ve had problems with it for many years,” said Alcox-Larson, who blames distracted driving. “This year, it seemed there were a lot more of them.”
And while she can’t recall a case of a student being hit in her 18 years with Aitkin, she’s concerned about the percentages.
“The number of stops that we have, the number of students we have at stops, increases the percentage that we could have an accident,” Alcox-Larson said.
The new stop arms are in addition to the stop bar that goes perpendicular to the bus to indicate to students how far they need to be in front of the bus so that the driver can see them.
With the school year rapidly approaching, Alcox-Larson also reminded people that it is the law to stop when the stop arm is extended and/or the red lights on the bus are flashing, vehicles should stop at least 25 feet from the bus and must remain stopped until the stop arm retracts and the blinking red lights go off.
It is also illegal to pass a school bus on either the left or the right. Alcox-Larson said she’s hopeful a reminder of the rules and the new equipment will keep kids safer.
“I would think that’s the No. 1 priority ... keeping a student safe,” she said.
