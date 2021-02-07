The Aitkin High School Restaurant and Culinary Skills class jumped at the opportunity to serve lunch to all the high school students for 3 days, January 27 - 29th. Kelly Bast, the restaurant and culinary skills teacher, was very excited and open to the idea of giving her students an opportunity to see the work involved in serving a large number of students and staff in four 30-minute lunch periods. Bast has been working to get the students “Safe Serve Certified” and prepared to work in any restaurant and culinary opportunity. The Safe Serve Certification involves preparing the students to use the necessary tools and equipment safely and at the same time develop a food item that is safe, wholesome and desirable. The students were able to work with some of the district’s cafeteria staff and gain experience.
