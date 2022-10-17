The internet has become an essential tool for children of all ages. However, going online can make kids vulnerable to predators.
Many students are carrying a cell phone with them at all times. Their connectivity puts potential threats directly in their back pocket. The Minnesota Department Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) encourages parents to discuss proper device etiquette with students before they go back to school.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) said one in seven children online is being groomed.
Predators are actively working to meet children on apps and online games using information like a child’s school, team names, teacher names, etc. to build a relationship with them.
Sextortion is a growing problem. Talk to children about risks involved in sending/sharing images.
Cyber bullying can have deadly consequences. Talk to kids about being a good digital citizen. Remind them not to make, “like” or share mean comments.
Talking about safety online early and often is the best way to keep children safe. Get some conversation starters at: www.netsmartz.org/Parents.
The BCA launched a tip app in 2021 called — See It, Say It, Send It — to make it easier for people to report threats of violence targeting Minnesota schools. The app is available to all students, parents and staff. Tips can be anonymous. One tip can save a life.
The BCA triages the information, notifies local law enforcement and assists as needed with response to criminal activity. The BCA also notifies authorities when tips involve something that isn’t criminal in nature.
The app is not intended to replace local law enforcement or an existing school security plan. Those contacts should still be made and people should always call 911 first in case of an ongoing incident or an immediate threat.
