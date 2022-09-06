A student’s safety doesn’t begin when they walk through the school’s front door. It starts the moment they leave home.
Parents know how hectic it can get driving children to class and to various after-school activities. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety encourages parents to talk with their children about the dangers that exist between home and their learning environment.
Whether your kids are riding the school bus or you’re driving on the road with them, we need to be aware of the laws meant to keep us all safe. The Minnesota State Patrol reminds us that school bus safety is for both motorists and students.
Motorists should know
In Minnesota, motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus displaying red flashing lights and extended stop arm when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads.
Motorists should slow down, pay attention and anticipate school children and buses.
Parents, tell your students
When getting off a bus, look to be sure no cars are passing on the shoulder.
Wait for the bus driver to signal that it’s safe to cross.
When crossing the street to get on the bus or to go home, make eye contact with motorists before proceeding.
Buckle up
Buckling up is a lifesaver. Children rely on adults for proper car seat use. Make sure kids are properly buckled when driving them to school, day care and activities this school year.
Of the 14,692 children ages 0-7 who were properly restrained in crashes in Minnesota from 2017-2021, 88% were not injured, while another 9% sustained only minor injuries.
In Minnesota, all children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4’ 9” tall, or age 8, whichever comes first.
Rear-facing seats: All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer. It is safest to keep children rear-facing up to the maximum weight limit of the car seat.
Forward-facing seats with harness: Toddlers and preschool-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the rear-facing car seat should use a forward-facing seat with harness until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
Booster seats: School-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat can sit on a booster seat. The booster must be used with a lap and shoulder belt.
Seatbelts: Buckling up with a seatbelt is for children who are 8 years old or who have reached 4’ 9”. Your children are ready for adult seat belts when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the vehicle seat edge without slouching, and feet touching the floor.
Protect yourself and your kids this school year by properly buckling up when on the road. Visit buckleupkids.dps.mn.gov.
Drop distractions
When driving kids from one activity to the next during the school year, it’s easy to get lost in thought, check your phone or turn around to stop a backseat argument. Distracted driving is dangerous driving.
Minnesotans are making progress reducing distractions but improvement is needed.
In 2010, there were:
• 76 distraction-related traffic fatalities.
• 236 suspected serious injuries.
In 2021, preliminary figures show there were:
• 27 distraction-related traffic fatalities.
• 154 suspected serious injuries.
*distraction-related includes distracted non-motorists.
Pay attention. Focus on driving. Keep yourself and your kids safe this school year. Visit HandsFreeMN.org.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
