With the second attempt at a Capital Projects Levy coming later this year, the Aitkin School Board still had to move forward with plans on reducing staff at the March 1 work session.
Right now, the reductions look to be the following:
• Restructuring of a position and a retirement at the high school
• Three classroom sections at Rippleside Elementary School, which means all grades except fourth will now be at three sections
• Eliminating the elementary school art specialist job, with art being taught in the classrooms
• Discontinuing the school resource officer, a position that was cut in January
• Purchasing only one new school bus, versus two.
Those cuts will total about $300,000, with the rest of the approximately $1.1 million deficit being addressed by fund balance for this one year only. The district will have to decrease the fund balance by another 3% to meet that number.
By then, the district is hoping that the second attempt at the CPL will have passed. The vote is currently scheduled for August, but may end up being moved.
However, opponents to cutting the art position have already started an online petition, at change.org.
At the same work session, the board head from Todd Rapp of Rapp Strategies and Jeff Schiltz of ICS on the work the two companies will be doing to help the district try to pass the CPL on the second try.
The proposed cuts drew a good deal of discussion, with the board discussing everything from raising fees to cutting extra-curricular activities.
The reduction of the staff at the elementary school level, according to Superintendent Dan Stifter, would be the easiest to accomplish – and the most efficient use of staff. Right now, the district is seeing lower numbers at the elementary school and higher numbers at the high school because of where the declining enrollment has impacted the most.
Another complication of cuts at the high school is that teachers in core subjects aren’t “assigned” to a grade – rather, they teach a wide number of classes in a core subject across all grade levels.
As a result, cutting classes with fewer students would impact more than just one teacher.
“The primary and major cuts are going to be at the elementary,” Stifter said. “It’s going to be more complicated at the high school.”
However, the cut of a specialist – in this case, art – drew some criticism as well, with board member Dawn Houser calling it a slippery slope.
“Is it going to be music next year?” she asked. Houser also asked about the possibility of a four-day school week.
Other discussions of where cuts could occur included the possibility of cutting some extra-curricular activities, which at least one person at the meeting considered less critical to students’ learning.
Board member Joe Ryan did offer a thought that the district’s declining enrollment might be getting a boost with people leaving the Twin Cities’ area and moving toward rural Minnesota - in many cases, north to places like Aitkin County.
However, whether those moves are impacting enrollment or will in the future has yet to be determined.
Both Rapp and Schiltz, earlier in the meeting, addressed what could be several key factors in the second attempt at the CPL.
When asked, board members weighed in with the negative factors at play in the vote, including a land purchase in 2016 that has yet to be used, lack of unity among board members – and an apparent lack of transparency.
Rapp went on to say that a key part of the strategy the second time around will be getting staff and parent buy-in for the vote. Those people, he said, would then communicate with their neighbors.
“What’s important is to communicate that value,” Rapp said.
Schiltz added some thoughts on the long-term plans for buildings in the district and also addressed the work that went into selecting the parcel of land that was purchased in 2016.
“This was done completely above board,” Schiltz said. “A significant amount of feedback all the way through.”
The board also discussed with Schiltz the importance of having that facilities plan to be able to present to voters.
