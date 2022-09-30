Kelly Blake 2021

Kelly Blake pictured in 2021 after she retired from 24 years of teaching in Aitkin. Blake will be back teaching in Aitkin for the 2022-2023 school year.

Kelly Blake, also known as “Queen of the Musicals,” has returned to Aitkin to teach high school choir, vocal music and direct the musical and one-act play for the 2022-2023 school year.

“I am happy to be returning to Aitkin High School after my retirement last year in order to support the students and to keep the music program going strong after my replacement took another position so close to the start of school,” said Blake. 

