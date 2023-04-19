During the meeting of the Hill City School Board March 27, a school and community health committee report was submitted. A student on the committee shared that “There is a need in the school for students to seek help with mental health.”
The student explained, “The barrier to seeking help from faculty is confidentiality, the repercussions that may occur in the home environment if school officials had to report the situation.” A support system solution was discussed with ideas such as a “Green Bandana Project.”
The Green Bandana Project is a group committed to bringing awareness of mental health to their peers by tying the bandanas to their backpacks and taking a pledge to be a trusted friend for a struggling peer. A social hour after school for networking/support was also brought up.
The student also reported that “quite a few” students in the district are vaping. Aitkin County Public Health Nurse Brea Hamdorf presented ideas on how to help kids stop vaping.
COMMUNITY EDUCATION
Community education reported there will be no summer ball sports in Hill City. No coaches for the activities could be found.
A gardening class will be held in May.
EMPLOYEE UPDATE
A new district computer technician was hired. Nicholas Krauss will be .6-time in Hill City and .4-time in Floodwood.
School nurse Cassandra DeLung’s contract was not renewed, the school has posted for the available position.
The Spanish teacher position was increased from .5 to .67.
The school will post for the following positions: band/music/choir teacher, science teacher, visual arts teacher and STEAM teacher.
POLICIES
The board had first readings of the following policies: 102 Equal Educational Opportunity, 103 Complaints - Students, Employees, Parents, Other Persons, 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing and 417 Chemical Use and Abuse.
FAN CODE OF CONDUCT
The board discussed a policy for fan code of conduct. The policy stated that the school “believes that sportsmanship is a core value and its promotion and practice are essential for our athletic/activity programs.” The school expects fans to demonstrate respect for all officials, coaches and teams.
BUILDING UPDATES
A professional services agreement was entered into with the consulting firm ICS Inc. The company provides facility solutions for planning, building and operating. The company gave a presentation to the board which included building projects needed at the school which included ventilation systems and flooring replacement. See the plan and timelines at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Pub lic/Agenda/1074?meeting =574366.
There will be two phases used with phase one an assessment and development of a facility plan. Phase two will be implementation of the agreed upon plan.
The resignation of Principal Mandy Huusko was approved by the Hill City School Board at its April 11 meeting. The resignation was accepted pending the approval of Huusko’s new position at the Hibbing School. In her resignation letter, Huusko said this was not an easy decision and, “I have absolutely enjoyed working at Hill City,” and she thanked the board for the opportunity to serve in the district. The school will create a job posting for the available position.
The board approved the revised 2022-2023 school calendar, adding a student day on Monday, April 24 due to the snow days.
The board received notice of intent to negotiate from Eric Hill as facilities director. Hill is currently the building and grounds director, and will receive some more duties and a new title.
The next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 24..
This article was written from the unapproved minutes. Previous meeting minutes can be found on the school’s website (https://isd002.org/) and go to “School Board” under the “District” header.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.