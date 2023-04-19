During the meeting of the Hill City School Board March 27, a school and community health committee report was submitted. A student on the committee shared that “There is a need in the school for students to seek help with mental health.”

The student explained, “The barrier to seeking help from faculty is confidentiality, the repercussions that may occur in the home environment if school officials had to report the situation.” A support system solution was discussed with ideas such as a “Green Bandana Project.”

