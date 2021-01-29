Cady on dean’s list
Ethan Cady, Aitkin, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean’s list for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Locals on MSU dean’s list
The following students were named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list for fall semester 2020. Students must have a 3.25 or higher grade point average.
Aitkin: Isabel Hensel
McGrath: Aaron Oslowski
