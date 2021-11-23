Breena Burgstaler

Breena Burgstaler

 submitted

Burgstaler earns CLC honors

Breena Burgstaler, Aitkin, has been awarded the Central Lakes College President’s List - Academic Honors - for the spring semester - Academic Year 2020-2021 in the two-year RN Program.  

This award is in recognition of achieving a semester grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.