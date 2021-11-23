Burgstaler earns CLC honors
Breena Burgstaler, Aitkin, has been awarded the Central Lakes College President’s List - Academic Honors - for the spring semester - Academic Year 2020-2021 in the two-year RN Program.
This award is in recognition of achieving a semester grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.