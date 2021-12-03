CLC scholarships distributed
The Central Lakes College Foundation announced the distribution of $167,846 for Fall 2021 scholarships to local students.
To learn more about donating to the CLC Foundation or establishing a scholarship fund of your own, contact Kate Adornetto, Foundation Director, at 218-855-8129.
Aitkin: Austin Price, Heather Gretschmann, John Novotny, Julian Skaj, Amanda Ashton, Hunter Nissen, Isabel Wilcox, Vicki Johnson-Sherbrooke, Jessica Brain, Dakota Scales, Jordin Graham and Breena Burgstaler received scholarships from the following funds: Aitkin Lions Club Scholarship Fund, E. Terry Skone Scholarship Fund, Ione Johnson Estate Scholarship Fund, and Charles Burton Memorial Fund.
Garrison: Kathryn Quast received a scholarship from the following fund: Mary F. Tornstrom Memorial Scholarship Fund.
McGregor: Devon Sipe received a scholarship from the following fund: Stewart C. Mills, Sr. Scholarship Fund.
