Local on UW dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,670 students has been released.

Sarah Blume, Aitkin, was included. She is studying elementary educaton.

Hill City students on dean’s list

Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, released the dean’s list for fall 2021.

Included were the following students from Hill City: Kenton Nickels, Angel Holm, Sarah James, Janessa Freiheit, Jonathan Gowell and Dylan Purdy.

