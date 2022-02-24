St. Cloud Technical students recognized

St. Cloud Technical & Community College recognized students for their academic achievement fall 2021. They have earned recognition on the president’s list or the dean’s list.

Aitkin: Abigail Monse,  Valerie Sullivan, Manni Ukutegbe.

Local on Augsburg fall dean’s list

Jerry Christian, Palisade, received dean’s list honors for fall semester at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

Christian, a 2019 graduate of Aitkin High School, is a junior at Augsburg studying theater and music. He is employed as a voice actor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.