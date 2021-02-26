Garrison student graduates
Peyton Leikvoll, Garrison, has graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelors of general studies.
Plagge on dean’s list
Connor Plagge, Aitkin, was included on the fall dean’s list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Students had to achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
