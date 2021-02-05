McCormick on dean’s list
Jacob McCormick was listed on the dean’s list for academic excellence. This is an honor reserved each semester for students who have achieved a term GPA of 3.5 or higher in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering (University of Minnesota Duluth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.