Elizabeth Ryan on dean’s list
Elizabeth Ryan, child of Tim and Kathleen Ryan, Aitkin, was named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at the College of Saint Benedict. Ryan is a senior psychology major at CSB.
Students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.80 and have completed 12 credits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.