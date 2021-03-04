Alaina Chute on fall dean’s list
Alaina Chute, Aitkin, was named to the dean’s list after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University.
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Chute is enrolled in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Local students on U of M dean’s list
The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Students were; Aitkin: Karleen Shereck, sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci; McGregor: Logan Jackson, freshman, College of Liberal Arts and Tyler Moose, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Palisade: Isabelle Schuety, freshman, College of Design.
