Olson on UND fall dean’s list

The University of North Dakota has released its dean’s list composed of students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment.

A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work.

Included on the list was Josey Olson, Finlayson.

Burgstaler on president’s list

Breena Burgstaler, Aitkin, earned president’s list honors from Central Lakes College, Brainerd, for academic excellence, during the 2021 winter semester.  

Burgstaler is taking part in the two-year RN program.

Locals on dean’s list at U of M

The following students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

McGregor: Brooklyn Alt, freshman, College of Educ/human development; Mireye Moose, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Palisade: James Much, sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering; Isabelle Schuety, sophomore, College of Design; and Abbygayle Wright, non degree, College of Contin & Prof Studies.

