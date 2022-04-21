Area students on U of M dean’s list

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

McGregor: Brooklyn Alt, freshman, College of Educ/Human Development; Mireye Moose, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts.

Palisade: James Much, sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering; Isabelle Schuety, sophomore, College of Design; and Abbygayle Wright, non degree, College of Contin & Prof Studies.

