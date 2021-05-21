Locals earn spring degrees
The following area students are among the 700 2021 spring semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:
Aitkin: Jacob Erickson, electrical line worker technology-AAS; Logan Gabrio, heating, ventilation, AC & refrig-dip; and Jackson Schneller, heating, ventilation, AC & refrig-dip.
Area students graduate
Minnesota State University, Mankato celebrated its 2021 spring semester student commencement by providing graduates “commencement-in-a-box” packages and personalized photo opportunities last week on a graduation stage while holding a virtual ceremony and launching a special website May 8.
Among the graduates were Hannah Jensen, Aitkin, MS, counseling and student personnel; and Andrea Bohn, McGregor, AA, liberal studies.
