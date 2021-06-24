Area students see spring honors
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 spring semester honors lists.
The president’s list includes students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits, while the dean’s list includes students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
President’s list: Aitkin: Cheyenne Baumann, Mackenzie Benz, Brooklyn Brezinsky, Breena Burgstaler, Chloe Hanson, Candice Ives, Kindrid Sandberg, Olivia Tibbetts and Kenzie Tuper.
Dean’s list: Ellie Jindra, Josie Parks and Kate Pelarski.
Plagge graduates
Connor Plagge recently graduated from Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Speeches and degree conferral took place Friday night in a student-only event at the TARC Field House.
Fellerman receives Provost Award
Lydia Fellerman, daughter of Jane and David Fellerman, Aitkin, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Olson/Challey First Generation Business Scholarship.
The award recognizes students who scored a 25-28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
The Olson/Challey First Generation Business Scholarship recognizes first generation college students who are majoring within the College of Business and who had high academic achievement.
Fellerman will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in finance.
