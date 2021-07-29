Ryan earns honors
Elizabeth Ryan, daughter of Tim and Kathleen Ryan of Aitkin, participated in the 106th annual Commencement Ceremony May 15 for the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minnesota.
Ryan is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts degree in psychology, also earning honors in magna cum laude, which signifies a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.75.
Locals on ICC dean’s list
Area students have been included in the spring semester dean’s list at Itasca Commuity College in Grand Rapids. Aitkin: Landon Goble; Hill City: Angel Holm and Sarah James.
Roust earns BS degree
Brooke Roust, McGregor, earned a BS in rehabilitation services from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in May 2021.
Aitkin students on dean’s list
St. Cloud State University announced the names of more than 1,100 students whose academic achievement placed them on the spring semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Aitkin: Ava DoRan, College of Liberal Arts, film studies, BA; Rebecca Jensen, School of Education, elementary/K-6 education, BS.
Joshua Carlberg graduates
Joshua Carlberg graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, following the spring 2021 semester.
Carlberg earned a Bachelor of Science in biology. He is the son of George and Debbie Carlberg, Aitkin.
BSU honors
Local students have been placed on Bemidji State University’s president’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
They were Daniel Haasken and Keyanna MacDonald, both of Aitkin; and Sara Zrust, McGregor.
BSU dean’s list
Local students have been placed on Bemidji State’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
They were Nicole Courtemanche and Maggi Fellerman, both of Aitkin; and Kinsten Rought, McGregor.
