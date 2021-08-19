Cora Fastner on Valley City University honor roll
Valley City State University has released its president’s honor roll, dean’s honor roll and honor roll for spring.
The president’s honor roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points are earned with a 4.0 grade point average.
Included on the president’s honor roll was Cora Dee Fastner, Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.