Paquette earns carpentry awards
Students from several career and technical programs at Alexandria Technical & Community College competed in the 2021 Local, state and national Skills USA competitions. Local winners moved on to the state competition, with first-place state winners competing in Nationals. The following students earned awards:
Jackson Paquette, McGregor, second place, Carpentry, ATCC SkillsUSA Local Competition and second place, Carpentry, SkillsUSA Minnesota Competition.
Local students on dean’s list
Two area students have been named to the dean’s list for spring semester at the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph.
They are Kate Kokesh, Palisade, a junior nursing major; and Elizabeth Ryan, Aitkin, a senior psychology major.
