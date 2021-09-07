Two graduate
Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota, celebrates spring 2021 graduates. The 291 graduates earned a total of 327 degrees, 20 associate degrees, 213 baccalaureate degrees, 56 master’s degrees and 12 earned doctoral degrees.
Local students were Ally Bright, Aitkin, Bachelor of Science in education – elementary education, Magna Cum Laude; and Wyatt Sanford, Aitkin, Bachelor of Science in education – elementary education.
Honor lists are released
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists for spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Students were:
Mcgregor: Chloe Larson, honor list.
Tamarack: Abigail Moe, honor list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.