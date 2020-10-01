Locals graduate from BSU
Local students earned degrees from Bemidji State, Bemidji, at the conclusion of the Spring 2020 semester. Enrolling around 5,000 students, Bemidji State offers 70 undergraduate areas of study and eight graduate degrees.
Aitkin: Carter Guthmiller, Abigail Nies, Lauren Weitnauer.
Hill City: Vickie Nutter.
Scholarship awarded
A student from Aitkin has received a scholarship from the NTC Foundation at Northwest Technical College.
Kaitlyn Scharrer, a sophomore studying nursing, has received the NTC Foundation General Scholarship.
