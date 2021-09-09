Locals on UMD dean’s list
The University of Minnesota Duluth has announced its dean’s list for spring.
Aitkin: Victoria Hambleton-Steffens, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Mechanical Engineering B S M E; Jacob McCormick, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Computer Science B S; Johnathan Ryan, junior, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing B B A and Professional Sales B B A; Megan Tschida, junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Social Work; and Carson Wagner, junior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE), Biology B A.
Hill City: Kailey Gilmer, senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, Enviro, Sustain & Geog B A.
Palisade: Raelynn Schuety, sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE), Marketing Graphic Design.
Jackson on spring list
Freshman Logan Jackson, McGregor has been named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.