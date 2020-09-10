Locals on summer dean’s list
The College of St. Scholastica announced its Summer 2020 dean’s list which includes the following local students:
Kara Crowther, Aitkin, who is majoring in health information management.
Amanda Peka, Ironton, who is majoring in nursing.
Dean’s list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
St. Scholastica is a 109-year-old private, independent college founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition.
