Jewett graduates from Harvard
Selket Rose Jewett received the degree of Bachelor of Arts cum laude in history from Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
She will return to Harvard to pursue a Master’s degree in English education. She is the daughter of Joe and Jane Jewett and granddaughter of John and Joyce Grimsbo and Joan Jewett.
