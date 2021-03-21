The Aitkin Children’s Center is creating monthly activity totes for parents and children.
Activities in each tote are themed and designed to be done at home with parent and child reading, learning and singing together.
Activities will include finger plays, projects (all supplies included), links to music and movement, links to stories read by center staff and a children’s book.
Each tote will have supplies for one child. Children can be registered for one tote or all totes.
Registration for the April outdoors-themed tote opens March 22. Totes will be available April 6.
The May themed tote will be “Spring.” The first 10 to register will get their fee refunded.
