Central Lakes College announced the addition of a new degree: the Associate of Fine Arts degree in Music Technology. Applications are being accepted now, with classes starting this fall.
“One of our music department’s goals is to provide music degrees that are strongly rooted in the real-world skills and knowledge that students need to excel in their career and part of that includes incorporating music technology,” said CLC Director of Choirs, Music Technology and Percussion Preston Weber.
The Associate of Fine Arts degree in Music Technology can prepare students for transfer to a four-year degree in Audio Engineering, Audio Production, Audio Technology, Music Technology, Music Industry, Sound Design, Sound Recording Technology, Music Business and more.
“If any of these degrees sound interesting, or if you want to work with music and sound in the TV, movie, video game, music or advertising industries, this is the degree for you,” Weber said. “It is also a great two-year degree to get while completing other general classes, to give students many options on their next path forward.”
All music classes at CLC have zero textbook cost. In addition, students who complete the music technology courses can become a Pro Tools Certified User, software for audio production.
