Central Lakes College announced the addition of a new degree: the Associate of Fine Arts degree in Music Technology. Applications are being accepted now, with classes starting this fall.

“One of our music department’s goals is to provide music degrees that are strongly rooted in the real-world skills and knowledge that students need to excel in their career and part of that includes incorporating music technology,” said CLC Director of Choirs, Music Technology and Percussion Preston Weber.

