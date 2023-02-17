Minnesota State, the system of 26 state colleges and seven state universities, released the results of a study that estimated the impact of Central Lakes College on the regional economy to be $198.1 million and 1,482 jobs.

“At Central Lakes College, our focus on student success both transforms students’ lives and dramatically impacts regional and state economies,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, President of CLC. “Our operations and the economic activity generated by our faculty, staff and students touch virtually every corner of our regional economy including health care, manufacturing, transportation, education, hospitality and much more.” 

