Face coverings are no longer required to be worn on Central Lakes College campuses.
The move follows recently updated Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. The CDC updated the metrics used to inform its mitigation recommendations, including masks. The levels are based on a mix of case rates, total new COVID-19 admissions over seven days and the seven-day average of percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied. This has allowed Minnesota Department of Health and the state of Minnesota to make changes in pandemic mitigation strategies.
“Although the masking requirement is being lifted, it’s important to remember that employees, students and community members may choose to continue wearing face coverings,” said CLC President, Hara Charlier. “Masks will no longer be required, but are certainly welcome.”
The updated CDC guidance recommends that individuals who are immunocompromised or at a high risk for severe disease should talk to their health care provider about whether masks or other precautions are warranted.
The CDC has not updated its masking guidance for health care and clinical settings. Campus clinical settings, such as student health centers and dental clinics will remain subject to indoor masking requirements.
The college will continue other precautions, such as limiting group events with 50% capacity limits to allow for social distancing. CLC will continue to monitor data and reassess after spring break to determine if further adjustments are warranted.
