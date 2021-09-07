The Elks National Foundation announced the start of the 2022 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria are academics, leadership, service and financial need. The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 15 deadline.
The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2022. The ENF will award 20 top scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000.
Applications for the 2022 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details including the application, visit enf.elks.org/MVS.
