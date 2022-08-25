College students and their families are spending money on tuition and school supplies as they prepare for the new year. Scammers know this and are trying to steal some of that money through various schemes.
One tactic that has been used to get personal information is a phishing email that claims to be from the school’s “Financial Department.” Messages via text or email may appear, instructing the student to click on a link provided in the email and log in with a student username and password. Doing so could give your username, password, etc. to scammers, while also possibly downloading malware onto the device.
The Better Business Buereau recommends watching out for these financial scams: Fake credit cards - offers to apply for the first credit card are tempting, not only could this create credit problems, but some of the deals could be phony offers designed to get access to personal information. ID theft - regularly checking your credit report for unusual activity and possible ID fraud. The official government website to do this for free is annualcre
Scholarship and grant scams — Be wary of phone calls from companies guaranteeing they can help reduce loan payments or offer a hefty grant. Searching the company’s name online could bring up scam alerts or negative reviews from other consumers. Read reviews and complaints about the company at BBB.org and contact the school’s financial aid office for advice and help regarding financing your education. Scholarship scams can affect college students even after graduation.
Online shopping scams — Online purchase scams can be especially effective when set up through social media platforms and apps. BBB has tips for smart shopping online and a page dedicated to online shopping tips and scam alerts.
Awareness of current scams — As tech-savvy as current college students can be, a surprising number of scams reported to BBB’s ScamTracker are from students who learned their lesson too late. Use BBB’s Scam Tips to learn the latest scam trends and read local reports of specific incidents.
Those who are unsure of something that could possibly be a scam, can contact the local BBB and report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
