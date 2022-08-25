College students and their families are spending money on tuition and school supplies as they prepare for the new year. Scammers know this and are trying to steal some of that money through various schemes.

One tactic that has been used to get personal information is a phishing email that claims to be from the school’s “Financial Department.” Messages via text or email may appear, instructing the student to click on a link provided in the email and log in with a student username and password. Doing so could give your username, password, etc. to scammers, while also possibly downloading malware onto the device.

