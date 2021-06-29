After a lengthy discussion about staffing and how best to move forward with the district’s second attempt at a capital projects levy, the Aitkin School Board is starting to plan outreach to the community.
Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter said Friday that the district is following a timeline set up by Rapp Strategies – the group Aitkin has partnered with in hopes of passing the CPL in its second attempt.
“They’ve suggested getting things rolling after the Fourth of July,” Stifter said. “We’re still on the schedule that we had set when we started with them.”
The fact that Aitkin is still planning how to get information out to the community did not sit well with some members of the school board at the June 21 monthly meeting. At that meeting, Stifter went over the planning process, explaining that CPL teams are being formed to help get the word out, and that board members are being asked for community
contacts.
Stifter also pointed out that the district has booked space at the Aitkin Farmers Market, which drew questions of how many people attend that weekly event.
When it was explained that it depended on the day, board member Dawn Houser pointed out that there is a lack of planning and that the district should have a detailed plan for now through the vote in November.
“I feel like we’re sitting here spinning our wheels from week to week to week,” Houser said. “And I feel like we’re not getting anything done.”
In the interview later in the week, Stifter said that while planning is still a work in progress, he feels the district is on target.
Stifter also addressed what has become the pink elephant in the room for the district – the land purchase the district made in 2016 and has yet to develop.
“The land was purchased for roughly $750,000,” Stifter said. “If we sold that property now and got our money back out of it, that wouldn’t be quite enough to cover our budget deficit for one year.
“And then we’d be in the same spot next year, without any land for the future,” he added, pointing out that he believes it is in the district’s long-term best interest to hold onto the property.
The school board agreed to ask for $900,000 a year for 10 years to cover its current deficits. That would work out to between a $14 and $229 annual increase for residential homesteads ranging from $50,000 to $500,000 in value.
Also by comparison, Aitkin is at the bottom of area districts, according to a report by Ehlers. Right now, Aitkin is at $264 per year for school property taxes for a $180,000 home. McGregor is the next lowest at $296, while Brainerd is at $688 and Hill City at $692 (albeit with a much smaller population).
What the school board and the district have been working to communicate since setting the levy is that there is little left to cut but personnel. While federal CARES Act and ESSER funds have proven a temporary reprieve for some positions, the district would be looking at cutting as many as 10 positions if the levy does not pass.
In other action at the meeting, a vote to combine the athletic director and dean of students position failed after about a 40-minute discussion.
While that combination may end up happening in the future if the CPL does not pass, school board members voted 4-2 to leave the two positions intact for now.
That discussion earlier in the meeting proved to be a precursor to the CPL discussion, as it highlighted the potential staff combinations and cuts. It also caused one board member to say he was tired of the negativity in terms of a potential CPL fail.
“Why are we thinking negative?” the board member said. “Go out there and get this thing passed. I think if we get out there and work our butts off, it’ll pass.”
