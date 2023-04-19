A parent who had addressed the McGregor School Board at a previous meeting spoke again during an April 10 work session.
“Now I will address you as a concerned parent,” he said. “In the time the current administration has been in control, four of my children have been assaulted, had property damaged or destroyed, had been bullied, kicked.”
“This is unacceptable.”
“As I’ve been talking to more and more members of the community including former paras, teachers and other staff members, I’ve come to the shocking realization that this is a rampant problem at this school.”
“As time goes by, I can no longer believe that Brad Johnson (superintendent) has the skills and experience required to administer a district with very difficult issues and challenges,” said the parent.
The school board did not reply at this time.
GRADUATION ATTIRE
Currently, the high school graduation caps and gowns are owned by the school. Students rent the ensemble and keep the tassel. There are some seniors who would like to keep and decorate their caps. “I think as long as students are willing to pay for their hat to do that. I think it would be fine as long as it’s appropriate,” said board member Heather Sorenson.
OTHER BUSINESS
Free meals are expected to start during the 2023-2024 school year.
There was a discussion on requiring all coaches to be CPR certified.
The strategic plan received some tweaks, like changing verbiage and dates. “We talked about trying to have all this stuff done by 2026, well that financially is a huge burden,” said Johnson regarding curricula updates. The date was changed to 2029.
