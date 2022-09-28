Sept 19 Aitkin School Board

Kathy Hakes-Fastner speaks to the board in support of Superintendent Dan Stifter.

 Aitkin School Board virtual meeting screenshot

Acting chair Noel Bailey read information for the board and visitors of the Aitkin School Board meeting Sept. 19 with board member Dawn Houser attending virtually.

“Having the chairmanship put upon me, I checked what I have the right to do at a board meeting. During the comments section, the following will be followed: Comments from visitors must only be in relationship to the agenda items and not exceed five minutes per issue. The board cannot engage in a discussion or debate but will take the information and find answers if appropriate. As part of the board protocol, it is unacceptable for any speaker to slander or engage in character assassination at a public board meeting. When you come up to the table to make your comment, you are to be seated, no standing, and seated facing the board,” said Bailey. He noted that the rules would be enforced and told speakers they were not to campaign at a public school board meeting. 

