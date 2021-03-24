On a 5-2 vote March 15, the Aitkin School Board moved forward with planned budget cuts, including eliminating art as a separate subject at Rippleside Elementary School.
Also included in the vote was the reduction of sections at the elementary level, which means all grades will be three sections except fourth. Students will now learn art in their graded classrooms.
As it had at a previous work session, the elimination of art as a separate subject – meaning that students learn in a art room and it is a separate part of the curriculum – drew heated discussion before the vote was finally taken.
Afterward, commentary on social media expressed extreme disappointment with the decision, including parents saying they would consider taking their children out of the district.
School Superintendent Dan Stifter said Friday that he had not, personally, received much feedback.
“This is a difficult process,” Stifter said in an email. “The bottom line is we have fewer sections of students in our elementary so we need to reduce our sections. We are doing that in our regular classrooms as well.
“All students currently receive 45 minutes of art each week,” he added. “That practice will continue next year. It will look different. What we will not have is a licensed art teacher providing the instruction. However, all licensed elementary teachers have been trained in the teaching of the arts.”
However, that explanation – also provided at the meeting – was not good enough for those who came out to defend the need for a separate art class.
Andrea Griffith, a local artist and mom of three, said art classes when she attended Rippleside were what clued her into her own talent. Now, she takes pleasure in seeing how her own children respond to art.
“We can’t keep taking away from these kids,” she said. “We need to find a way to give back to them.”
Another local artist, Janice Hasselius, acknowledged that the board needed to make cuts.
“I wonder if you need to make it at this art program,” said Hasselius, adding that the board needed to look at retirements and at the high school level as well.
Before even making a motion on the proposed cuts, board member Cindi Hills asked if the board could break the cuts into separate votes, allowing it to vote on the art position separately.
Board president Dennis Hasskamp said that the board needed to vote on all of them together. The conversation from there fell into two categories – the majority regretting that art was being targeted but knowing that cuts were necessary, while Hills and board member Dawn Houser argued against the art cut.
Board member Joe Ryan admitted to “some real heartburn” about the cuts, especially since they were all being made at the elementary school level.
“So much development takes place in terms of how they learn,” Ryan said.
On the side, Houser argued that because learning starts early and that art is a special subject, it needed its own classroom and teacher.
“To move all of that into the classroom, it’s just not going to happen, not the way it’s happening,” she said. “Art is not different from any other subjects.”
Others argued that declining enrollment – one of the main reasons Aitkin is looking at budget cuts, due to a decline in state aid – was happening around the state.
Stifter was asked if the reduction of classroom sections should have happened sooner.
He admitted they could have been made earlier, “but this is where we’re at.” Hasskamp also said that he felt the board needed to follow the staff recommendations on the cuts.
Before taking the vote, Ryan added, “it’s a negative impact any way you cut it.”
In the 5-2 vote, the two “nay” votes were Houser and Hills.
