The Youth Outreach scholarship committee of Lions District 5M9 is offering up to $12,000 in college scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year. The application deadline is Nov. 15.
Students must be in their final two years of college and have a major which will lead to a career working with youth.
To be eligible the students must have graduated from a high school that is within Lions District 5M9 or their home is in District 5M9. District 5M9 has 66 Lions Clubs and includes the following clubs in this region: Aitkin, Garrison-Bay Lake Area, Cuyuna Range, Deerwood Lakes, Hill City, Malmo, McGregor, Palisade Area, Crosslake Ideal, and Emily-Outing-Fifty Lakes.
Scholarship applications are available by contacting a Lions member from one of the clubs or downloading the fillable application from www.lionsof5m9.org . Click on “Forms.”
