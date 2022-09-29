After the public comments section (see story on page 11) of the Aitkin School Board meeting held Sept. 19 a presentation was given to the school board by Amanda Voller and Kari Paulsen. Board member Dawn Houser attended virtually.
CAREER FAIR
Voller and Paulsen are Jobs Employment Training (JET, formerly NEMOJT) career counselors who spoke about the interactive Career Fair held Sept. 22 at the school.
“Our goal is to help connect people with the resources that they need in order to live the life that they want to live now and in the future.” Crosby-Ironton Schools, Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy and McGregor Schools also attended the event. As of Sept.19, 45 businesses had signed up to attend with 55 booths and large equipment outside. “The goal is the kids not only get to experience by talking to somebody but with their hands and their eyes. They get to experience things.”
NEW HIRES
Hirings for the 2022-2023 school year: Shelley Greenwood, district office receptionist; Kelly Blake, high school choir teacher, vocal music/musical, one act play; Lisa Buisman, high school long-term substitute teacher, first quarter; Nathan Ehnstrom, high school short-call substitute teacher for FACS and chemistry; Jared McCoy, second grade long-term substitute teacher; Lisa DeMars, alternative school principal; Janis Newport, high school dishwasher; Renee Larson, high school paraprofessional; Samantha Karnes, Kids Club; Hailey Gauwitz, Kids Club; Kayla Luke, high school paraprofessional; Kori Harris, Kids Club; Karen Stifter, ECFE parent educator; Holli Orpin, ECFE child care mentor/Kids Club assistant; Jessica Stifter, kindergarten teacher; Nataly Lochner, early childhood; Natalie Ramsey, bus driver; Brian Sandberg, bus driver; Scott Sherman, van rider; Jeff Smith, bus driver.
VACANT BOARD POSITION
A vacant school board position was created when Dennis Hasskamp resigned. “We had two people fill out the application that they were interested,” said Stifter. “I shared those applications, that information with the board last Friday.”
Hills said of the two applicants, “I appreciated that both of these people had filled out the process and expressed interest. Both made very good points and either one of them would be adequate in serving.”
Brian Leitinger was approved as the interim board member with Ryan abstaining.
Leitinger will fill the position until the special election in April when the elected individual would fill the remainder of Hasskamp’s term. The seat will not be on the November ballot because it must be posted for 90 days before an election. After a 30-day waiting period for public comment, Leitinger can join the board at meetings.
CHAIR, VICE CHAIR
“We need to make an official appointment of the chair and the vice chairperson,” said Stifter. “I shared with the board that I think it would be wise to wait until Leitinger is on board so we can have everybody seated and ask that Noel continue into October.”
Hills responded, “I think you’re doing a great job Mr. Bailey, I’m not sure why we would need to change it. Is there some requirement that we would have to?” Discussion was held and Bailey was appointed as chair.
A motion was made and approved to appoint Hills as vice chair.
BOARD MEMBER REPORTS
Board member Kevin Hoge said the first family fun night has been scheduled for Oct. 18 and the group is looking for volunteers.
At the parent teacher organization meeting, Hoge talked about supplies needed for classrooms, “One of the big things, adopt-a-classroom was a big hit,” in previous years. People can access local teachers’ classroom needs at Amazon’s “Wishlist” or contact the office at Rippleside. The Rippleside Facebook page and the Rippleside Elementary PTO Facebook page also include information. Hills suggested the school website as another good place to post those lists. Stifter added, “ASAP Towing, a local company, the Paulsons, did a drive this summer where they collected materials for Rippleside school supplies and dropped them off the week before school started. We’ve had a lot of community support for that.”
Hoge said there will be a fundraiser walk-a-thon planned to be held in May.
Change for change - jars will be placed throughout the community for donations to the PTO. Hoge then talked about a donation letter from last year. “Instead of selling things, the letter asks for people to simply donate the money. Someone in the audience responded, “We actually received some more significant donations. It was a nice community support thing without the headache of trying to organize and disperse all the fundraising items. It’s open all year and donations can be made through VENMO, PayPal, etc.”
At the Aug. 31 Personnel Committee meeting, Stifter said, “We are just trying to fill and identify positions. We were doing some paraprofessional and some different areas but I think we’ve got the positions about filled. We added a fourth section to kindergarten due to our numbers being right at that 79-80 mark which is a good thing for us to have. We haven’t had a kindergarten class that large for a couple of years.
Hills added, “It was nice that Mrs. Blake agreed to come back.” Stifter responded, “Yes, we were very fortunate there. We were very fortunate to have various community members step up to fill various roles as we were getting ready to start the school year. We have all our positions filled at this point.”
Stifter reported about the Sept. 6 Facilities and Finance Committee meeting, “Some painting was done in lounges, the committee is working on a grant for additional stop arms on buses, Mr. Cline is talking about doing some updating, and the committee is waiting to hear from ICS (a company that provides facility solutions) regarding the tennis courts that are ‘in tough shape and expensive to maintain.’”
First readings were approved for the following policies: public and private personnel data, form consent to release - request from an individual, employee right to know, subpoena of a school district employee, alcohol and drug testing, chemical use and abuse, drug-free workplace/drug-free school, unpaid meal charges.
PRINCIPAL’S REPORTS
Andy Dokken and Lisa DeMars gave principal reports. Dokken began, “It’s been a great start to the year. We had 97% attendance at entrance conferences. We have 30 new or returning (to the district) students. Having a four-section kindergarten, I know our staff is very thankful and the kids are thankful. We have received generous donations from several community members/organizations. The community support has been great.
“The Lions Club donated a bench made out of plastic bags, that’s pretty neat. There’s a large number of new and returning volunteers who want to support our teachers and students.”
Lisa DeMars updated the board about the high school and alternative school, “We have 11 new teachers in our building this year.
“We have Julie Fallgren as our new Americorp person to help increase attendance.” The school has also incorporated some other ideas to help increase attendance like a weekly drawing for those who have been there all five days without any warnings, the prize is a $5 gift card.
“We have Homecoming week coming up the first week in October, so the kids are planning for that. I have done 25 classroom walk-throughs so far this year and it has been so fun,” DeMars continued.
“We’ve had generous donations from staff, community members, organizations to help with our PBIS. At the alt school, we have 48 students working on credit recovery between summer school and alternative school and they have recovered 64 credits. They are working hard trying to get ready to graduate.”
Bailey thanked the faculty, “We have an outstanding faculty here at Aitkin High School.”
DeMars said, “I would not be here if it wasn’t for Dan, who worked (hard) trying to get me to come to Aitkin again. And, Cindi Hills, I would not be here without the two of them. I was dragging my feet, I really loved being in Onamia, but I do love being at ISD1 and I love the staff here.”
Ryan said, “I got to be part of the hiring committee when we were considering candidates, my experience with Lisa in the past was in my first few years on the board and various committees and I have tremendous respect for the way that you (DeMars) conducted yourself and your role on those committees. You always came very prepared.
“There’s never been a doubt about the passion and the commitment and the ability of our teachers to be the best,” said Ryan.
SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
“We are off and running and things are going well,” said Stifter.
Speaking about the curriculum review plan, Stifter added, “We did do the questionnaire. We had 18 people respond. We have three interested in working on the science team, 15 interested on the SEL and we didn’t have anybody express interest on math at this point. We had three board members that agreed to work with that selection process: Jeremy, Joe and Dawn Houser. Stifter then asked them if they wanted to remain on that and set a time to take a look at the apps. They agreed to remain and a date to look over the questionnaires will be set.
Stifter said enrollment is down about 10 students from May, overall down about 17 students. “Kindergarten is higher than was anticipated and we’ve had some students move in or come back,” he said. “The decrease isn’t as large as we thought it would be in the spring.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Policies that had a second reading and were passed:
• Policy 620 - Credit for Learning and Grading System
• Policy 401 - Equal Employment Opportunity
• Policy 402 - Disability Nondiscrimination Policy
• Policy 403 - Discipline, Suspension and Dismissal of School District Employees
• Policy 404 - Employment Background Checks
• Policy 405 - Veteran’s Preference
The minutes from previous meetings of the board held July 25 were questioned by board member Joe Ryan. Ryan asked, “Why there was no mention of Mary Aulie’s comments at this meeting?” Stifter replied, “The public comments aren’t part of the public record.”
The minutes from the Aug. 8 work session were discussed. Ryan said, “There are items in that meeting that we did not discuss. There are agenda items that are listed and I believe that meeting was adjourned before any of those were discussed so I just wondered if they should be there in the public record or not.” Ryan listed the items in question. Stifter will review the meeting minutes and follow up on at the next meeting.
Approved extra-curricular assignments: Amanda Steffens, student council senior high; Samantha Croatt, student council junior high; Scott Miller, BPA; Meredith Sander, National Honor Society; Taylor Meeks, instrumental music - pep band; Kelly Blake, handbell choir, Madrigals, one act, musical; Gary Blake, musical set design; Irma Boerhave, international club; Dustin Richters, peer helpers; Lindsey Cline, peer helpers; Jason May, knowledge bowl; Sean Smith, knowledge bowl; Rocco Dipaolo, FFA; Scott Miller, senior class advisor; Andrea Pool, prom; Chancy Nordick, math league; Kerry Hopperstad, math league; Briana Tetrick, yearbook advisor; Julie Asmus, fifth and sixth grade math masters; Loren Vonasek, district-wide staff development; JD Green, junior high football coach. Volunteer coach, Molly Oestreich, girls tennis. Genevieve O’Neal, high school paraprofessional resigned.
The purchase of a service agreement for the transportation of children and youth in foster care placement was approved. It is a yearly annual agreement with the county to split transportation costs to meet the needs of students in foster care.
The proposed 2022 Payable 2023 levy was approved at maximum. Stifter said, “The max for us is a 2.68%.” Aitkin School’s Business Manager Heather Hipp said, “This is revenue for fiscal year 2024 so it’s at a 2.68% increase over this year, fiscal year 2023. We approve it at maximum just because it can change at this point.”
“We can’t levy for more than 2.68%,” said Stifter. Board member Cindi Hills said, “We do the preliminary levy, set it at max, the final is then approved at Truth in Taxation in December and we can’t go above that but we can always go below.”
The Truth in Taxation hearing was set for Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Aitkin High School Media Center.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
Wednesday, Sept. 28, Personnel Committee meeting, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center; Wednesday, Oct. 12, Policy Committee meeting, 3:45 p.m., AHS Media Center; Monday, Oct. 17, school board meeting, 6:30 p.m., AHS Media Center; Monday, Oct. 24, board work session, 6:30 p.m., AHS Media Center, Leitinger could be approved at this meeting.
Stifter talked about how other districts “do” their public comments sections of their meetings. “One thing some are doing is taking one-half hour before the board meeting and having a town hall type setup prior to board meetings. I’m not sure if that’s much different than how we are doing it now.”
Ryan responded, “I like that idea a lot and assuming that because it’s not part of the formal meeting agenda that back-and-forth conversations can happen. That people can feel free to come forward with ideas.”
Ryan also suggested that depending on the length of the regular meeting, maybe after there could be some additional time for follow-up, “I’m just open to more conversation, more engagement with the community.”
Discussion was had whether to leave the typical agenda number five item public comments from visitors or if the forum would be in place of that. Board member Jeremy Janzen said he would like to see it stay on the agenda. Hills said, “I think it would be fine to just leave that five minutes at the beginning of the agenda too. I like the idea of having an opportunity for people to have more dialogue and engagement and discussion about their concerns. I think that that’s important.”
Ryan asked if the board would consider time after a meeting for teachers, parents and community members to bring forth concerns. “What’s going to make us different? What’s going to make us better? Janzen said “I think leave it from 6-6:30 and then the five minutes at the beginning.” Stifter replied, “Let’s do it 6-6:30 in October and leave the five minutes at the beginning of the agenda and see where we’re at in October to see if we need to add a block of time at the end.”
Cummings volunteered for the math curriculum committee.
Past meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school-board.html. To view this particular meeting online, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w6EqqEFUzI.
