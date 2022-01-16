Children who were three years of age by Jan. 1, 2022 are eligible to participate in Early Childhood Screening. Children must be screened prior to entering kindergarten.

Screening is a free, quick check of a child’s overall development. The goal is to detect any possible learning or health concerns so children can get the help they need prior to entering kindergarten.

Screenings will be held Thursday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Aitkin Children’s Center, 225 Second Ave. SW, Aitkin. Call 218-927-7735 to schedule an appointment.

