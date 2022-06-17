Applications are now open for the annual Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) leadership contests.
The Excellence in Agriculture Award and Achievement Award provides the next generation of agriculture leaders opportunities to showcase their achievements while growing their skillsets and networks.
Applications are available on www.fbmn.org and close on Sept. 15. Selected applicants will present their achievements at the Minnesota Farm Bureau annual meeting in November, with winners advancing to the national competition as part of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) annual convention in January. Winners also receive a cash prize, paid registration to attend the 2023 MFBF LEAP Conference and a trip to Washington, D.C., as part of the Farmers to D.C. program.
The YF&R Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers for contributions and involvement in Farm Bureau and agriculture. Participants are evaluated on their involvement in agriculture, leadership ability and involvement in Farm Bureau and other organizations. The ideal candidate(s) for the Excellence in Agriculture Award is an individual or couple who does not have the majority of his/her gross income subject to normal production risk.
The YF&R Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers for achievements in production agriculture and leadership. The ideal candidate(s) for the Achievement Award is an individual or couple involved in production agriculture with a majority of his/her gross income subject to farm and/or ranch risks.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.