Aitkin FFA president, Raija Gustin

Aitkin FFA president, Raija Gustin is pictured with her ribbon.

 Aitkin High School Facebook photo

The Aitkin High School FFA Fish and Wildlife Management team placed fifth in the Region competition.

Members of the team included: Owen Chute, Ava Patnode, Shelby Gretschmann and Raija Gustin. Gustin placed sixth individually in the region.

The team will compete at  State April 24-26.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.