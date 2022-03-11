February was I Love to Read month at Rippleside Elementary School in Aitkin. The culmination of a month-long festival of book-related teaching, games and activities was a visit by children’s author and speaker, Kenneth Lovegreen.
At one point in the afternoon, Lovegreen spoke to a rapt group of sixth graders. There wasn’t a sound in the room as he told the story of the way he was laid off from his job as a metal fabricator eleven years ago. At a loss as to how to go on with his life, Lovegreen consulted a life coach. The coach asked him to consider what made him different than other people, and at first he couldn’t think of anything —he was just a dad, husband and working guy who loved to hunt and fish, like so many others.
When Lovegreen returned for another visit with his coach, he told her that the only thing he could think of was that he had kept a little journal of all of his hunting and fishing adventures since he was 12 years old. Twenty years of detailed records in a tiny childrens’ diary.
The coach said, “I don’t know what that means, but I know it means something. Go figure out what to do with it.”
On his drive home, Lovegreen decided that he would write a book based on one of his adventures. That book became the first of 18 books he has had published since then.
The childrens’ books are based on Lovegreen’s adventures as recorded in his journal, but many of the stories feature his children, (“Lucky Luke”) Luke and Crystal.
Lovegreen was a very dynamic and enthusiastic speaker. He held the attention of the students completely as he spoke.
After telling his story, he led the audience through an interactive exercise about how to write a book.
1. Think of a story.
2. Make an outline.
3. Write down the story.
4. Read it at least three times; the last time read aloud.
5. Get an editor to proofread your story and make suggestions.
6. Get an illustrator to draw pictures.
7. Get a designer to design the cover and lay out the pages and
8. Get your book printed.
The take-home message was that it takes a team to make a book.
That discussion was followed by “The Great Animal Call Challenge,” in which Lovegreen showed the students a variety of animal calls and asked them to say what animal they were intended to lure in. The students were very knowledgeable about the sounds made by the various calls.
Finally, Lovegreen took questions from a very excited group of students. They asked mostly “Have you ever” and “What’s the biggest” kinds of questions. Lovegreen’s response to many of the questions was a variation on the theme, “I can’t tell you how it ends—you’ll have to read the book!”
Lovegreen’s parting message to the students was to encourage them to keep a journal: “It will help you write! It will be a memory prompt when you get old like me! And, it will give you inspiration to write your own book or do something else creative.”
Rippleside librarian Jenny Mickelson was one of those primarily responsible for organizing the activities during February. Mickelson wanted to be sure to thank the Rippleside Parent Teacher Organization for supporting library activities through its Literacy Budget which is funded by proceeds of the Scholastic Book Fair held every November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.