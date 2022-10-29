Filing the FAFSA is the first step to complete to be considered for financial aid from the federal government, your state government and the college you wish to attend. File the FAFSA early. Some financial aid awards from states and colleges are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds become available on Oct. 1 each year for the following academic year.
Even if you think you won’t qualify for financial aid, it’s worth the time to complete a FAFSA. Financial circumstances change and not qualifying for aid now does not mean you won’t be eligible in six months. Submitting a FAFSA can help gain access to funds for school besides a student loan. Many schools require you to submit a FAFSA before you can be considered for academic or merit-based scholarships.
Your FAFSA is also your ticket to federal and state grants as well as grants offered by some colleges and universities. Federal and state grants are awarded based on financial need and most grant dollars don’t need to be paid back. To find agencies in your state that award grants for college, go to www2.ed.gov/about/contacts/.
Another way your FAFSA can help you access more money for college is through the Federal Work-Study Program. By filling out a FAFSA, you can qualify for the Work-Study program which can provide part-time jobs to students. To find out if the school you hope to attend participates in the program, check with the school’s financial aid office. What you earn, also known as your total work-study award, depends on several factors including when you apply, your level of financial need and your school’s funding level.
Submitting a FAFSA early gives the best chance at gaining access to funds for school through federal loans, grants, scholarships and the Federal Work-Study Program.
To learn more about how to file a FAFSA, you can watch a webinar from Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union’s student loan partner, Student Choice at www.mmfcu.org/lending/student-loans.
