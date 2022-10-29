Filing the FAFSA is the first step to complete to be considered for financial aid from the federal government, your state government and the college you wish to attend. File the FAFSA early. Some financial aid awards from states and colleges are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds become available on Oct. 1 each year for the following academic year.

Even if you think you won’t qualify for financial aid, it’s worth the time to complete a FAFSA. Financial circumstances change and not qualifying for aid now does not mean you won’t be eligible in six months. Submitting a FAFSA can help gain access to funds for school besides a student loan. Many schools require you to submit a FAFSA before you can be considered for academic or merit-based scholarships. 

