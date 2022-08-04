Mary Aulie resigned

Aitkin School District Administrative Assistant Mary Aulie resigned at the meeting of the Aitkin School Board July 25.

 Aitkin School Board Youtube screenshot

Aitkin School District Administrative Assistant Mary Aulie resigned at the meeting of the Aitkin School Board July 25. Board members Jeremy Janzen and Cindi Hills were absent.

Stacy Westerlund began the meeting informing the board about the lift-a-thon event food booth, a fundraiser that is done every summer in cooperation with the Aitkin Legion and VFW. Proceeds from the food booth go to the Legion and VFW. The menu includes brats, chips and pop. Westerlund also said Gobbler cards for football are now available at a cost of $20 each. 

