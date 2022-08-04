Aitkin School District Administrative Assistant Mary Aulie resigned at the meeting of the Aitkin School Board July 25. Board members Jeremy Janzen and Cindi Hills were absent.
Stacy Westerlund began the meeting informing the board about the lift-a-thon event food booth, a fundraiser that is done every summer in cooperation with the Aitkin Legion and VFW. Proceeds from the food booth go to the Legion and VFW. The menu includes brats, chips and pop. Westerlund also said Gobbler cards for football are now available at a cost of $20 each.
Aulie addressed the board. “I started my position seven and a half years ago here,” she said. “Even though I’m a Crosby girl, I have made you my family. I have enjoyed meeting many, many people here and I have truly enjoyed working with most of you board members.”
Aulie said she has worked through four superintendents at the Aitkin School, “All of whom are qualified, wonderful people.” She went on to ask the board “Have you ever thought about why we have been through so many superintendents here?
“I wonder if there will ever be a superintendent that you will allow to be successful here…” Aulie said to the board. “…to do their job, you do your job and let them do their job. It’s been a really long seven and a half years here.
“I want to talk about roles and responsibilities. Mr. Ryan sent me a list of my roles and responsibilities after the last board meeting,” said Aulie. “That my only job here at the meetings is to take notes and not interact with this board,” to which board member Joe Ryan interrupted and said, “Unless called upon.” Aulie responded that it was her turn to comment and continued, “Mr. Ryan is not my supervisor. He has no jurisdiction over disciplinary matters on me. I have always kept this board organized and on top of things and I always took pride in that.”
Aulie went on to speak about the open meeting law, Minnesota Statute 13D, which can be found at www.house.leg.state.mn.us. Aulie said that “He (Ryan) continues to violate the open meeting law.”
“Because of a couple board members’ actions, we have a hostile work environment here,” said Aulie. “It has made all of our jobs harder, creating more work than we have experienced. It seems to me that Mr. Ryan thinks it’s ok to belittle the superintendent, calling him names, telling him he’s not a leader for Aitkin Public Schools.
“He has sent harassing emails to myself and other staff members in our facility and he texts too many of our staff to their personal phones after board meetings. The last one I received from him was the last straw for me. This behavior is not ok. There is a code of ethics for this board and you have overstepped them in so many ways. Now we have students running around sporting events with Trump flags on their backs,” said Aulie.
Ryan asked, “Because of me?”
Aulie resumed, “…causing destruction on our sporting fields, bullying kids in the school and being disrespectful to staff because they see that that’s ok. And everything starts at the top. I ask this board to stop this insanity, because that’s what it is. It just keeps happening.”
Aulie talked about Aitkin School Superintendent, Dan Stifter, “Anybody who has a question or concern, please do the right thing and call Mr. Stifter and talk to him. He’s very easy to talk to. Come and see him, he’s fair and he is educated.”
Aulie suggested that the comment section of the school board meetings be stopped temporarily until the board can get some work done. “It is a distraction and it is time consuming”
While talking about the board getting work done, Aulie said, “Jeremy Janzen brought up that it has been six years since we had a strategic plan addressed and accomplished here. The board can do better. It took four months to agree on the number of people to work on the curriculum committee. Four months.
“You have stagnated process in this school for years. It is uninspiring to work here anymore.
“Now this board has become a political platform for the radicals. Thanks to Mr. Ryan and Mr. Janzen. Politics do not belong in this school. Get off your platforms and do what your constituents asked you to do. Work. Move the school forward.”
She went on to say that Stifter progressed the school through covid-19 and more, “He passed a levy, the first one in 50 years in this school district and that is more than you have done in six years.
“We are losing staff and the hiring process is getting harder and harder.
“Keep doing what you’re doing and you’ll keep getting what you’re getting, that is the definition of insanity,” said Aulie.
Jennifer Cummings responded, “It is unacceptable for any speaker to slander or engage in character assassination at a public board meeting.” Board Chair, Dennis Hasskamp said, “Let’s go on.”
“It sounds, in encouraging the board to stop the public comment section, it sounds suspiciously like you want to silence voices of dissent and ones who have concerns,” added Cummings.
Hasskamp moved the board on to old business to approve policies 304, 305 and 306. These policies concern superintendent contract, duties and evaluation; policy implementation and administrator code of ethics.
New hires and resignations
Applications were approved for: junior high football coaches Rory Sanders and Mike Reem; Delane Sanders as junior high volleyball coach; Jason Oestriech as industrial technology teacher; James Henrickson, dean of students; Bruce Wilcox, paraprofessional; Nataly Lochner, .5 early childhood teacher and .5 Kid’s Club coordinator; Rocco DiPaolo, agriculture teacher/FFA; Michaela Monson, family and consumer science teacher; and Chesna Siegford, special education teacher.
The following resignations were approved: Sarah Torelli, paraprofessional; Cheryl Houde, special education teacher and Mary Aulie. Dawn Houser made note of Aulie’s resignation and offered appreciation to Aulie for her work for the school board. Stifter also thanked Mary for her work, “I wish you the best.”
Other business
Minnesota State High School (MSHSL) membership was renewed.
The long-term facility maintenance 10-year plan was approved. District Business Manager Heather Hipp said approval is necessary each year by July 31.
The community education contract was approved. Director Lara Parkin’s contract will be separate.
Meal prices for 2022-2023 school year were approved. “Prices are going up just a little bit,” said Stifter. There will be a 20-cent increase for breakfast at Rippleside, a 15-cent per lunch increase at Rippleside, 20-cent increase for breakfast at the high school and high school lunch will increase by 15 cents.
EDIAM (Education Identity and Access Management) IOwA (Identified Official with Authority resolution was passed for allowing access to people who need it for different accounts. Stifter is the IOwA.
Toward the end of the meeting, Stifter talked about the upcoming All Class Reunion starting Thursday, Aug. 4 and going through Sunday, Aug. 7. Stifter said there is a link on the school website for those wanting more information. “Hopefully it’s a wonderful event for our alumni,” said Stifter.
“We’re going to start looking at the farmland,” said Stifter. “Maybe the house can be moved, there’s a feed bin someone has expressed interest in. There are old sheds people may buy and move from the property. There are some things we are going to start doing.”
Superintendents report
Stifter met with Bob Cummings from Security State Insurance to renew the school’s insurance policy with EMC Insurance Company and RAM Mutual Insurance (worker’s compensation).
Stifter talked about the strategic plan work session that was scheduled for July 21. He said, “The work session scheduled for last Thursday, only a couple board members could make it. We really need to take a look at what’s another time more convenient. We had a start on the plan in April.” Stifter asked, “What’s a date that would work to get most of the board in attendance?” The meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
The curriculum committee was next on Stifter’s report. “We need to get our crew together and talk through how we are going to have the five community members work together to get a process in place,” he said. Ryan, Janzen, Houser, Stifter and some others will meet Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota school board association
Ryan talked about the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) information “The virtual summer meeting of the msba is going to focus on three highlights leading in different items, embarking on diversity, equity and inclusion… it’s right there. It’s the Minnesota School Board Association, it’s going to push it,” said Ryan. “If someone wants to come up and explain what this is, I’m all ears. And then let’s talk about mental health, a very legit issue.”
Stifter asked Ryan, “So what are you opposed to: diversity, equity or inclusion?”
Ryan said, “I’m opposed to them implying that we are not diverse, that we do not treat people equitably and that we exclude people.” Houser said “Joe, you’re freaking out about buzzwords.” Houser said that the handouts were sent to every school board in the state of Minnesota, “If you want to participate, you participate. If you don’t, don’t. It’s a free country.” Houser continued, “There are places that would appreciate having that.”
“This is the main focus of the MSBA. Come on people, let’s wake up,” said Ryan.
Community comments
Taneal Palmer, a volunteer for the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) review curriculum committee, approached the board during the community comments portion of the meeting. “What is DEI?” Palmer asked. “The terms Diversity, Equity, Inclusion are used as a cover for recruiting woke participants.” Palmer read a definition of woke from a book, “Intended to mean awoken to the social justice world view. The book is called ‘Counter Wokecraft’ by Charles Pincourt and James Lindsay.”
Aitkin resident Jennifer Cummings added to Palmer’s comment, “Mr. Lindsay actually does about a 90-minute podcast that explains the history and origins of crt (Critical Race Theory) and sel (Social Emotional Learning), it’s very enlightening.”
Cummings then spoke about her reasons for addressing the board, “I am not against any teachers, past, present or future. I am not against any administration member. I know you all have hard jobs and I support you in those jobs,” Cummings said. “Of course, I’m certainly not against any of the kids. What I am against is curriculum content that is designed to indoctrinate. I believe there is curriculum content coming down from above that is intended to indoctrinate children and I have every right to come to this meeting to say that.”
“There are so many people in Aitkin County who feel the way that I do but cannot come forward due to their jobs or family relationships, so I speak for them. I’m not speaking just for myself,” said Cummings.
Cummings then gave her opinion about Aulie’s comments, “For Ms. Aulie to come up here and say that it is Joe Ryan’s or anybody else’s fault that kids are running ‘around with Trump flags wrecking school property’ is slanderous and libelous and should not be allowed at this meeting.
To view this meeting, go to https://www.youtube.com/watchv=9KGWdTBfqIM.
Minutes from Aitkin School Board meetings can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school board.html.
The next regular meeting of the board will be Monday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Aitkin High School Media Center.
